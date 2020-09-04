Liquor rates revised to combat smuggling, avoid sanitiser deaths in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the spurt in cases of smuggling liquor into Andhra Pradesh since the price hike, the state government on Thursday revised the rates to reduce smuggling and deter addicts from consuming sanitiser. While cheap liquor and beer will be more affordable, premium brands are more expensive. The revised rates came into force with immediate effect.

Considering the price of 180 ml of IFML and foreign liquor on May 3 as the base, a day before liquor outlets were opened post lockdown relaxations, the government slashed the prices by Rs 30 for a quarter bottle (180 ml) priced up to Rs 120, and by Rs 70 for the same quantity priced between Rs 120 and Rs 150. While there is no change in the prices of liquor (180 ml) ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 190, prices have been enhanced on premium brands costing more than Rs 190 by Rs 40 to Rs 140. The cost of beer was reduced by Rs 30.

Though the cost on May 3 was taken as the base for the revision of prices, the government enhanced the prices by 75% post lockdown and the fresh rates depend on existing prices. For instance, Rs 120 IMFL bottles (180 ml) were being sold at Rs 180, and the price is now down to Rs 150.

Similarly, a 650 ml beer bottle that cost Rs 130 to 140 on May 3, was priced at Rs 220 to 230, and the rate is now Rs 190 to 200. Similar is the case with IMFL, foreign liquor, beer, wine and ready-to-drink varieties supplied by wholesale IMFL depots to retail shops, bars and in-house licensees.

Though the government, as per its promise to impose complete prohibition in a phased manner, increased prices and reduced the number of liquor shops, there has been a rise in the number of cases of liquor being smuggled into Andhra Pradesh since May.

While revising the prices, the government considered the study of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) it floated to curb the smuggling of liquor and sand. The study said the large difference in costs of lower-price categories of liquor in Andhra Pradesh and other states needs to be rationalised to eliminate smuggling and consequent loss of revenue to the government. The SEB also suggested that to arrive at balancing the government’s policies, the prices of premium and super premium categories are to be revised upwardly, keeping the overall increase of MRPs at 75% on the MRPs prevailing as on May 03, 2020.

It pointed out that some people resorted to consumption of methyl alcohol and sanitiser, resulting in death. Five such cases were reported in Visakhapatnam, 16 in Prakasam, three in Chittoor and two in Kadapa.