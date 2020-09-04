STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lorry driver tied to tree, beaten up allegedly for stealing in Andhra Pradesh

The video went viral on Thursday after which Muddanur SI Siva Prasad took the three employers into custody.

Published: 04th September 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A private transport company management staff beating a lorry driver at Muddanur in Kadapa district on Thursday.

A private transport company management staff beating a lorry driver at Muddanur in Kadapa district on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A lorry driver employed at a transport company was tied to a tree and beaten up mercilessly by his employer accusing the former of stealing cement bags, in Muddanur of Kadapa district on Thursday.

Muddanur police said Girish of Gudibanda taluk in Karnataka State was employed as a driver in Guruswamy Transport Company located on Tadipatri Road in Muddanur. Girish transported a lorry load of (10 tonnes) cement to another place on the instructions of his employer, Gurunath. Those who received the consignment complained to Gurunath that a lesser quantity of cement was delivered to them.

On September 1, when Girish returned to Muddanur, Gurunath tied him to a tree and thrashed him with a rubber tyre seeking an explanation as to where the remaining cement was unloaded. The transport company employer took video of the incident and circulated among the other drivers threatening them of the same fate, if they are involved in such irregularities.

The video went viral on Thursday after which Muddanur SI Siva Prasad took the three employers into custody. A case has been registered against three persons, including the employer.

