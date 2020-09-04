STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGT reserves order on Telangana plea against Rayalaseema Lift Scheme

AP’s advocate reportedly informed the tribunal that the project was not a new one and was only a supplementing mechanism to draw the assured share of water.

Published: 04th September 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 08:13 AM

NGT

The National Green Tribunal in New Delhi. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reserved its order pertaining to the application filed against the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme. As the hearing concluded, the tribunal has asked the petitioners, a Telangana farmer  and the Telangana government, to submit in writing if there were any more objections in two days.

The southern zone bench in Chennai comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and Saibal Dasgupta, on Thursday, continued the hearing on the petition filed against the project. During the hearing, Telangana’s Additional Advocate General Ramachandra Rao is said to have argued that the joint committee report, submitted by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) stating that the project doesn’t need prior environment clearance (EC), was based on the information given by Andhra Pradesh government and that it does not reflect the facts. 

He pointed out Rayalaseema Lift Scheme was approved as an irrigation project as per the order issued by the AP government. The counsel contended that as the canal capacity of Pothireddypadu Head Regulator was being enhanced, it should be considered a new project and hence it needs an EC.

AP’s advocate reportedly informed the tribunal that the project was not a new one and was only a supplementing mechanism to draw the assured share of water. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the bench reserved its order. The objectors were asked to submit in writing in two days if there were any further objections.

Panel for evaluation of tenders of over Rs 1 cr works
The government on Thursday constituted a committee for evaluation of tenders of the works costing more than Rs 1 crore under the Water grid Programme. Engineer-in-chief (Rural Water Supply), engineer-in-chief (Public Health), a representative of Finance Department and superintending engineer from Commissioner of tenders will be its members and chief engineer (Rural Water Supply) member-convener

