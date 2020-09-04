Propriety audit: Andhra Pradesh High Court tells CAG to act on petition

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday asked the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to take immediate action on a representation to be submitted by a petitioner for conducting propriety audit of financial management of the State government during 2014-19.

A chartered accountant from Vijayawada, M Satyanarayana Charyulu, had filed a PIL stating that though he submitted a representation to the CAG on February 19 to conduct a propriety audit on the money spent on constructions in Amaravati and other expenditures of the State government, the CAG did not respond.

The Bench of Justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi asked the petitioner to submit a representation to the CAG within 10 days and asked the CAG to take action on the representation.