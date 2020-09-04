Protection of Simhachalam temple lands is my priority, says new EO

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: V Trinadha Rao, who took charge as Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam from D Bhramaramba, said improvement of amenities and protection of temple lands are his top priorities.Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Trinadha Rao said that the Simhachalam Devasthanam has a large land property and steps will be taken to protect the lands from encroachments.

Referring to the alleged duping of a devotee from Nellore of Rs 1.44 crore using forged invoices of devasthanam promising gold biscuits of the temple to her, he said he had come across the reports and enquired about it from the assistant executive officer of the temple. Stating that the temple was not auctioning gold and even scrap will be sold through e-procurement, he said that they would lodge a police complaint soon.

He informed that various works will be taken up to improve pilgrim amenities with the funds sanctioned under Centre’s PRASAD scheme. Stating that there will be an increase in arrival of devotees in the coming days, he said steps will be taken to ensure hassle-free darshan for them as per Covid-19 guidelines.

Trinadha Rao admitted that there was a dip in revenue of temple due to Covid-19 and the devasthanam could not pay full salaries to employees. However, he said they would pay full salaries to the employees once the situation improves. He sought the cooperation of all for the smooth functioning of the temple.

Nellore woman ‘duped’ of Rs 1.44 cr

Though the alleged duping of a devotee from Nellore promising temple gold biscuits happened in July, it came to light recently. M Sravani had called up the then EO Bhramaramba and claimed that she had paid Rs 1.44 crore for gold and wanted to know when it would be delivered. Then the caller was asked to contact the AEO. Sravani sent the cash bill as proof. However, the cash bill turned out to be fake and the EO’s signature was forged.