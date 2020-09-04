STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Maoists arrested in Visakha Agency 

In Paderu division in Peda Bayalu mandal, a militia committee member and an armed militia member were arrested.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The police arrested three Maoists from two separate areas in Vizag Agency on Thursday. While Chintapalli CI arrested one Maoist in Annavaram police station limits, Paderu CI Pydapu Naidu arrested two Maoists in Peda Bayalu mandal. 

Chintapalli police on Wednesday night arrested Korukonda Area Militia commander and Dalam member Bonangi Nageswara Rao alias Nagesh (34), a resident of Balapam Panchayat. According to the police, Nageswara Rao joined the militia in 2005 and was allegedly involved in the murder of Gemmeli Bhaskara Rao and Pangi Sathi Babu of Veeravaram village. He was also involved in the landmine blast at Chinthalaveedhi of Jamiguda Panchayat in which two tribals were killed. The accused also took part in exchanges of fire with the police and planted landmines. Collecting funds from contractors with the support of a few Maoist leaders, he forcibly organised rallies and provided shelter and food to Maoists, the police said.

In Paderu division in Peda Bayalu mandal, a militia committee member and an armed militia member were arrested. The arrested persons were identified as Gaduthur Ramachandra Padal alias Chandra (35) of Ginnnelakota village, Peda Bayalu mandal, a militia committee member of Ginnelakota pocket of Peda Bayalu Dalam and Sindri Apparao alias Mugiri (31) of Injari Panchayat, Peda Bayalu mandal, an armed militia member of Peda Bayalu area.

