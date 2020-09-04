Visakhapatnam COVID-19 cases count breaches 39,000 mark

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Inching closer to the 40,000-mark, the coronavirus tally in Visakhapatnam rose to 39,519 as the district recorded 695 infections on Thursday.

With two more casualties recorded in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, the toll reached 273 even as 208 patients were discharged from Covid hospitals in the same period.

The district now has 6,468 active cases against 6,483 a day earlier after the recovery of 32,278 patients till now, according to special officer Covid-19 PV Sudhakar.

Paderu division alone reported 58 new cases, which took the total number of cases in the agency area to 913 out of which 389 were active.

Meanwhile, collector V Vinaychand, who inspected the CSR Block at King George Hospital here on Thursday, said it will be ready for Covid patients in two-three days.