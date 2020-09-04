STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam railway station third in country to get green rating

The Environment Directorate of Indian Railways, with the support of the IGBC, has developed the Green Railway Station rating system.

Published: 04th September 2020 08:07 AM

Lockdown, Coronavirus, Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam railway station wears a deserted look. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam railway station has been awarded the platinum rating by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for adopting green concepts thereby reducing the adverse environmental impact. Visakhapatnam is the third railway station to get this distinction after Secunderabad and Jaipur stations. Vizag secured 82 out of 100 points in six environmental categories.

The Environment Directorate of Indian Railways, with the support of the IGBC, has developed the Green Railway Station rating system. It addresses national priorities such as water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuel, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials and health and well-being of occupants. 

Vizag railway station performed well in categories such as sustainable station facility, health, hygiene, energy and water efficiency, smart green initiatives, innovation and development, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi, in a statement here on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam railway station green rating
Comments

