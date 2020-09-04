Works worth Rs 18.5 crore taken up in Paderu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: ITDA Project Officer Venkateswar Salijamala has stated that development works worth Rs 18.5 crore are being executed in Paderu. Speaking at a review meeting with the officials of Panchayat Raj, Tribal Welfare and other departments on Thursday, he underlined the need for effective implementation of MGNREGA in the Agency areas.

As many as 1,629 works are under progress in 11 mandals and of the total 1,600 are building construction works. The officials should not increase the workload on workers during implementation of MGNREGA. All the development works taken up in the Agency should be completed as per schedule, the ITDA PO said.