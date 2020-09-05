STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government signs MoUs with Netherlands, 7 firms on food processing, marketing 

An agreement was reached with Pune-based Futuretech Foods Private Limited for processing of bananas and other foods along with different vegetables.

Published: 05th September 2020 08:48 AM

MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

MoUs were exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Netherlands government and seven companies in food processing, marketing and technologies, to benefit the horticulture and aquaculture farmers across the State. 

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu,  Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission vice-chairperson MVS Nagi Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah. 

The government signed an MoU with the Netherlands for interior architecture, design, packaging and containers for the food processing. Ambassador of Netherlands to India Martin Van Den Berg attended the programme through video conference from New Delhi, while its representative Sani Girdina attended in person. 

During a review meeting, the  CM emphasised the need for having MoUs with big companies for technology and marketing and observed that lack of such agreements will create problems of marketing the agriculture produce. He also stressed the need for involving women SHGs in food processing and marketing. He said there should be integration between big companies and SHGs on food processing.

He directed the officials concerned to introduce food processing technology courses in colleges as special courses and set up food testing labs as part of the integrated labs to be set up in the districts. The CM said focus should be on seven to eight main crops, which create a problem for the farmers. Food processing of these crops will help the farmers to a large extent.  

An MoU with Tiruchirappalli-based ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana was signed for banana cultivation and processing. The institute promotes micro food processing and is involved in quality testing laboratories. Principal Scientist Dr Siva and senior scientist Dr Suresh Kumar, who signed the MoU on behalf of the institute, showed dried banana products and explained the process and technology used to the Chief Minister. 

An agreement was reached with Pune-based Futuretech Foods Private Limited for processing of bananas and other foods along with different vegetables. CEO Ajit Soman, who signed the document, explained the vacuum technology. 

An MoU with Big Basket for marketing infrastructure pertaining to food processing of tomato and banana was  signed. Company zonal head K Ramachandra Kiran explained that Big Basket is involved with food processing in Anantapur district and now they are focusing on collection centres. 

The MoU with ITC, signed by its vice president G Krishna Kumar, was meant for food processing of mango, sweet lime, chillies among others. Similarly, the MoU with Lawrencedale Agro Processing India Private Limited is for food processing of onions. CEO Vijaya Raghavan signed the MoU. 

The government also entered into an agreement with IFB for technology and marketing of shrimp and fish and also signed an MoU with Empire Company for export and retail marketing of shrimp and fish. 

