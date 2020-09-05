Andhra Pradesh High Court stay on land for house sites

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Friday issued interim orders staying distribution of 32 acres of land belonging to the Rajamahendravaram Vysya Seva Sadhana Sangham at Velugubanda in Rajanagaram mandal of East Godavari district, as house sites for the poor.

It directed the State government to file a counter. Dealing with a PIL filed by Narasimha Rao requesting the court to intervene and stop distribution of the 32 acres as house sites, the bench took into consideration the letter from the Endowments Commissioner, in which it was mentioned that there was prohibition on the lands.