Andhra Pradesh man receives heart transplantation under Aarogyasri in Bengaluru

VIJAYAWADA: A 26-year-old youth, A Anand, successfully underwent heart transplantation at Vydehi Hospital and Research Centre in Bengaluru under YSR Aarogyasri on August 28. Due to his poor financial status, he was referred to the hospital by the Aarogyasri Trust two months ago.

It was the first heart transplantation done under the scheme in a city outside Andhra Pradesh after the government allowed treatment under YSR Aarogyasri at super speciality hospitals in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

After all medical examinations, Dr. Durgaprasad Reddy, professor and HoD of Cardiac Sciences, identified that the patient was suffering from end-stage cardiac failure, which required heart transplantation at the earliest. So Anand’s name was registered under Jeevansarthakathe in view of dilated cardiomyopathy, LV dysfunction and EF 15 per cent.

After being on the list for over a month-and-a-half, he received a heart from a brain-dead patient on the midnight of August 27. He was successfully operated and the patient is said to be recovering.