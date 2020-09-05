Andhra Pradesh Minister Nani accuses TDP leader Uma of killing brother’s wife

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) fumed at former TDP minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao after the latter alleged that the minister was involved in corruption and illegal sand mining. “You keep pointing fingers at me saying we were lorry drivers and cleaners. Some lorry driver or cleaner will run you over with his vehicle, if you continue to say it. Then, Naidu will use your death to blame me. So, refrain from making such remarks,” he advised.

Nani alleged that Uma killed his own brother’s wife to get the MLA ticket. “The people of your constituency want to know the truth. Didn’t you kill your brother’s wife after his death? Why haven’t you clarified this?” he asked.