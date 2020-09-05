APSBCL staffer among two held for bootlegging

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Excise officials on Friday arrested two persons, including a APSBCL employee, for illegal transportation of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles and seized 685 liquor bottles worth Rs 80,000 from them.

Addressing the media, Excise Assistant Superintendent D Prabhakar Rao said the accused Sattu Nagaraju has been working as a supervisor in a wine shop being run by the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) at Sher Mohammed Pet village in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna districgt.

With the help of his friend Karala Pothaya, Nagaraju made a deal with one Sangham Vijay Kumar to purchase NDPL from him at a cost of Rs 1.3 lakh.

During vehicle checks at Gandepalli village, the Excise officials intercepted a car bearing registration number AP16CF 3663 and found 685 liquor bottles in it. The accused were transporting liquor from Ramapuram village in Telangana.

A case has been registered against the two under AP Excise Act and a manhunt has been launched for another accused Vijay Kumar. Nagaraju was suspended from duties with immediate effect.