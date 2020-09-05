Daily recoveries overtake new cases in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of several days, daily recoveries in Andhra Pradesh overtook new Covid-19 infections. While 12,334 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am—taking the total number of recoveries to 3,70,163, the coronavirus tally in the state rose to 4,73,611 with another 10,776 people testing positive in the same period. The toll climbed to 4,276 as 76 more casualties were reported.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday evening, 59,919 more samples were tested, after which the total number of tests conducted by the state stood at 39,65,694.

Overall cases in three districts—East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam—rose by more than a thousand in the 24 hours even as Krishna remained the district that reported the least spike in new cases (378).

East Godavari has, so far, recorded 64,305 infections, followed by Kurnool (47,573), Anantapur (43,998), West Godavari (40,699), Chittoor (40,696), Visakhapatnam (39,449), Guntur (38,791) and Nellore (34,933). Eight districts have reported more than 30,000 infections. Krishna, with a total of 17,688 testing positive, has registered the least number of infections.

Among the 76 casualties, Chittoor and Prakasam accounted for nine each; Guntur and Kadapa eight each; East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam six deaths; Krishna five; Srikakulam four; Anantapur three; Kurnool and Vizianagaram two each.