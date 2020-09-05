STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Daily recoveries overtake new cases in Andhra Pradesh

12,334 discharged from hospitals against 10,776 people testing positive for Covid-19

Published: 05th September 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Collected samples being categorised at a health camp in Tirupati on Friday.

Collected samples being categorised at a health camp in Tirupati on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a gap of several days, daily recoveries in Andhra Pradesh overtook new Covid-19 infections. While 12,334 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am—taking the total number of recoveries to 3,70,163, the coronavirus tally in the state rose to 4,73,611 with another 10,776 people testing positive in the same period. The toll climbed to 4,276 as 76 more casualties were reported.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Friday evening, 59,919 more samples were tested, after which the total number of tests conducted by the state stood at 39,65,694. 

Overall cases in three districts—East Godavari, Nellore and Prakasam—rose by more than a thousand in the 24 hours even as Krishna remained the district that reported the least spike in new cases (378). 

East Godavari has, so far, recorded 64,305 infections, followed by Kurnool (47,573), Anantapur (43,998), West Godavari (40,699), Chittoor (40,696), Visakhapatnam (39,449), Guntur (38,791) and Nellore (34,933). Eight districts have reported more than 30,000 infections. Krishna, with a total of 17,688 testing positive, has  registered the least number of infections. 

Among the 76 casualties, Chittoor and Prakasam accounted for nine each; Guntur and Kadapa eight each; East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam six deaths; Krishna five; Srikakulam four; Anantapur three; Kurnool and Vizianagaram two each. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 cases recovery rate coronavirus
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp