Kurnool District Collector shortlisted for PM Awards

Kurnool District Collector G Veerapandian has been shortlisted for the prestigious Prime Minister Awards, 2020 under the category for innovation in promoting livelihood and economy.

Published: 05th September 2020

Kurnool Collector G Veerapandian

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kurnool District Collector G Veerapandian has been shortlisted for the prestigious Prime Minister Awards, 2020 under the category for innovation in promoting livelihood and economy. The final list of awardees will be announced after the shortlisted officials conduct presentations before the Screening Committee. Awards will be given under 12 categories. Veerapandian, who has served as Kurnool Collector for 15 months, applied for the award, highlighting his focus on initiating measures in irrigation, agriculture, industries and other key areas of development.

On Friday, he received an email from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Administration Reforms (AR) and Public Grievances. 

The director of AR issued directions to refer Veera Pandian’s application for the PM’s awards for excellence in public administration, 2020 under the Innovation (General) District category, and said the meeting of the Screening Committee will be held from 10 am to 1 pm on September 9 through a video-conference.

The Screening Committee will evaluate the shortlisted applications on the basis of presentations, and analyse feedback of citizens/ stakeholders.

Veera Pandian told TNIE he would have to make a presentation before the Cabinet Secretary and attend the question-and-answer session. “I am happy to have been shortlisted for this round,” he said, and pointed out that Kurnool district secured the prestigious Skoch Awards for DRDA, Marketing and Groundwater departments after he took over as Collector.

