Prakasam police crack two tough murder cases

Addressing the media, he said the two murders were of one M Subba Reddy of Raja Nagaram village in Thallur mandal and of an Assam migrant worker at Korisapadu.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Prakasam district police on Friday solved two murder cases in a short time. Initially, the police suspected the murders to be the handiwork of hired assassins, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said. 

Addressing the media, he said the two murders were of one M Subba Reddy of Raja Nagaram village in Thallur mandal and of an Assam migrant worker at Korisapadu. Describing the former case as a challenge, he said, “On August 23, Subba Reddy (65) was found murdered in his house. As he had no enemies, we could not determine the reason for his murder.”

He said, “We deployed 15 police search parties. They went in search of the accused to Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Tirupati and other places. Later, we pinpointed on one K Venkateswarlu (31), who was missing since August 23. We found him taking shelter in a community choultry in Somavarappadu of Thallur mandal and arrested him.” 

In the second murder case, Kaushal said both the deceased and the accused belonged to Assam. Both worked in Neeli Aqua Factory and Rajab Ali shared a room with Rubul Ali and his wife Swapna Kumari Panda (21) in Seetharam Nagar, Korisipadu village. Once when the deceased was sleeping, the accused lusted after his wife. On August 30, when the deceased accosted the accused (Rajab Ali) about the incident, he apologised and left the room. 

On early August 31, the accused entered the room, took an iron wheel and hammered it on the deceased’s head. When his wife came to Rubul Ali’s rescue, the accused attempted to murder her,  the SP explained. Three teams were formed and they could get the accused’s mobile number and his recent photograph after going to Bengaluru, Chenni and Tirupati among others. The accused finally traced at Tirupati Bus Terminal and the police arrested him, the SP said. 

The police provided accommodation to Swapna Kumari at the Stree Sisu Samkshema Seva Sadanam, Nellore. 

Prakasam police muder cases
