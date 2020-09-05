STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu flays attack on Dalit girl in Krishna

TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the government of failing to take action against the culprits involved in atrocities against Dalits across the State.

Published: 05th September 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the government of failing to take action against the culprits involved in atrocities against Dalits across the State.

In the latest incident, he alleged, YSRC leader Sai Reddy and others set on fire the home of Dalit girl Macha Dhanalakshmi at Mudinepalli in Kaikalur area of Krishna district. The girl was targeted because she complained to the police against the local YSRC leader for misleading and betraying her. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the TDP chief said that Sai Reddy had promised to marry the Dalit girl, but later declined. On coming to know that she filed a police complaint, the Dalit family’s home was burnt down overnight. In the past 15 months of the YSRC rule, the atrocities against Dalits were continuing unchecked across the State and the authorities were standing as mere spectators, he alleged. 

Varla moves NCSC

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah complained to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) about the burning down of the Dalit girl’s home. He said when Dhanalakshmi filed a police complaint, Sai Reddy and others tried to eliminate the girl and her parents by setting their home on fire. 

Ramaiah demanded that an attempt to murder case be filed against Sai Reddy and others for the attack on the Dalit girl. The commission should send a special team to investigate the incident along with scores of other atrocities on Dalits taking place in the State, he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Dalits Sai Reddy YSRC Andhra Pradesh TDP
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp