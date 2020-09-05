TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu flays attack on Dalit girl in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the government of failing to take action against the culprits involved in atrocities against Dalits across the State.

In the latest incident, he alleged, YSRC leader Sai Reddy and others set on fire the home of Dalit girl Macha Dhanalakshmi at Mudinepalli in Kaikalur area of Krishna district. The girl was targeted because she complained to the police against the local YSRC leader for misleading and betraying her. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the TDP chief said that Sai Reddy had promised to marry the Dalit girl, but later declined. On coming to know that she filed a police complaint, the Dalit family’s home was burnt down overnight. In the past 15 months of the YSRC rule, the atrocities against Dalits were continuing unchecked across the State and the authorities were standing as mere spectators, he alleged.

Varla moves NCSC

Meanwhile, TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah complained to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) about the burning down of the Dalit girl’s home. He said when Dhanalakshmi filed a police complaint, Sai Reddy and others tried to eliminate the girl and her parents by setting their home on fire.

Ramaiah demanded that an attempt to murder case be filed against Sai Reddy and others for the attack on the Dalit girl. The commission should send a special team to investigate the incident along with scores of other atrocities on Dalits taking place in the State, he demanded.