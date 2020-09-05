TDP leader Uma slams Minister Nani for 'threatening' him

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao strongly objected to the ‘life threats’ issued to him by Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) after he raised corruption charges against the YSRC government. He demanded that police file a suo motu case against Nani for “threatening to eliminate him by running lorries over him”.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said the ruling party leaders were not ready to accept constructive criticism being made by the TDP. “The ministers and MLAs are trying to cover up the government’s failures, incapacities and inefficiency by making abusive remarks against the Opposition leaders,” he alleged.