STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Work on to reduce Godavari water wastage in Andhra Pradesh

The state Water Resources Department, which has focused on tapping surplus floodwater, is preparing proposals to utilise Godavari floodwater, over 3,000 TMC of which goes into the sea annually.

Published: 05th September 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district.

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district. (Photo | EPS)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state Water Resources Department, which has focused on tapping surplus floodwater, is preparing proposals to utilise Godavari floodwater, over 3,000 TMC of which goes into the sea annually. The project has been tentatively named AP State Water Security Development Projects (APSWDP), under which three projects have been proposed, including enhancement of the carrying capacity of the Polavaram Irrigation Project’s Right Main Canal (RMC) and a lift scheme.

Between June 1 and September 4, a surplus of 2,244.064 TMC of water was let into the sea. The cumulative utilisation at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram stood at a mere 70.88 TMC. In the last water year — June 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020 — 3,797.46 TMC of surplus water went into the Bay of Bengal. The total utilisation in the same period was just 254.08 TMC. The situation is similar every year, as per statistics available with the Water Resources Department.

Even with the Polavaram Irrigation Project, which is expected to be ready by the end of next year, and will have a gross storage capacity of 194 TMC (at +45.72 metres) and can divert more water to north coastal Andhra and Krishna basin, it will only be around 322 TMC, including the share to other states. 

This is only about 10 per cent of the surplus let into the sea. Hence, the department has proposed the APSWDP with a multi-pronged strategy to not only tap Godavari floodwater, but also ensure water security to the state by diverting it to other basins.

Sources told TNIE that the APSWDP, one of the state’s five major new projects, comprises three projects: Widening of twin tunnels of PIP connecting the RMC, enhancement of RMC’s carrying capacity from 17,500 cusecs to 50,000 cusecs, and a lift to draw 2 TMC of water below the minimum drawdown level (MDDL).

“Proposals are being prepared to utilise Godavari floodwater and divert it to other basins. One of the projects is enhancement of PIP RMC’s discharge capacity by almost three times. There is another proposal to create a parallel canal to the PIP RMC. This is still in the proposal stage, and the government will take a call based on the economic feasibility,” a senior official explained. Though both widening the existing canal and creating a parallel canal need land acquisition, the former seems to require less land procurement, another official said.

Preliminary estimates pegged the cost of APSWDP at Rs  12,702 crore, of which the enhancement of the RMC is estimated to cost Rs  11,375 crore. The lift is estimated to cost around Rs  600 crore and widening of PIP’s twin tunnels may cost Rs  727 crore.

Enhancement of PIP RMC was one of the proposals that had come up for discussion in the meetings of the expert committee, formed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with an objective to jointly take up interlinking of Krishna and Godavari basins to share and utilise surplus Godavari water. Though a few meetings were held, and the two chief ministers discussed the proposals, it has not materialised. 
A retired irrigation engineer, who is a part of the committee that discussed the joint project proposed by both the states, said enhancement of RMC would also help in interlinking of Krishna and Godavari basins. 

“If the RMC’s capacity is enhanced or a parallel canal is created, at least 3-4 TMC of water can be diverted to Krishna basin per day during the flooding season. After meeting the Krishna delta’s requirement, the water could further be lifted to Nagarjuna Sagar. A few proposals were already discussed. So, if they materialise, interlinking of the basins can also be achieved,” the retired chief engineer noted.

While a final call would be taken by the state government on APSWDP after the proposals are ready, the Water Resources Department has decided to form a special purpose vehicle for raising funds for it. A yearly fund requirement projection has also been made for four years from 2020-21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Godavari Andhra PRadesh
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp