COVID-19 positive YSRCP MLA airlifted from Kakinada to Bengaluru

By ANI

EAST GODAVARI: YSR Congress Party MLA Dorababu Pendem, who was tested positive for COVID-19, was airlifted from Kakinada to a hospital in Bangalore on Saturday.

As per East Godavari district collector Muralidhar Reddy, MLA's kin has a hospital in Bangalore and the MLA had requested permission to be airlifted there for further treatment."Pithapuram MLA P Dorababu was detected corona positive recently. His kin has a hospital in Bangalore so he wanted to get treatment there. Upon his request, permission was given for helicopter for airlifting him," said the collector.

According to a YSRCP source, Dorababu was admitted to Pithapuram Government General Hospital yesterday. "Helicopter was airborne from the helipad at the district SP office in Kakinada, He was accompanied by wife and two relatives," said the source.