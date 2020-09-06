COVID-19: Tourist spots in Andhra Pradesh reopen for visitors after five months

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: After remaining closed for almost five months, a majority of tourist spots across Andhra Pradesh have reopened for general public.

A day after the the State government has approved that tourist spots be thrown open, the famous tourist attraction in Visakhapatnam, Rushikonda beach, brimmed with activity though the visitors were small in number compared to pre-lockdown days.

“About 500 people visited Rushikonda after boating services resumed on Saturday. As part of social distancing norms, the APTDC is allowing only two persons per speed boat ride, which usually takes three people per ride,” APTDC, boating section, divisional manager Dharmaraju told The New Indian Express.

While the tourists have been told to carry their nylon tops and other protective gear, life jackets will be provided by the boating managements.

​As a precautionary measure, the staff at the water sports camp will be checking the temperature of the tourists before they enter the speed boats. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed, he said.

“People are eager for the boat rides since they resumed after a long time. However, we are constantly reminding the tourists to take all precautions and also monitoring our staff’s health regularly,” Dharmaraju said. However, all the tourist places under VMRDA are yet to open.

According to sources, the tourist places under VMRDA will be opened after the government issues an order regarding the same.