STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Tourist spots in Andhra Pradesh reopen for visitors after five months

While the tourists have been told to carry their nylon tops and other protective gear, life jackets will be provided by the boating managements. 

Published: 06th September 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Motor boating resumes at Rushikonda beach in Vizag.

Motor boating resumes at Rushikonda beach in Vizag. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: After remaining closed for almost five months, a majority of tourist spots across Andhra Pradesh have reopened for general public. 

A day after the the State government has approved that tourist spots be thrown open, the famous tourist attraction in Visakhapatnam, Rushikonda beach, brimmed with activity though the visitors were small in number compared to pre-lockdown days. 

“About 500 people visited Rushikonda after boating services resumed on Saturday. As part of social distancing norms, the APTDC is allowing only two persons per speed boat ride, which usually takes three people per ride,” APTDC, boating section, divisional manager Dharmaraju told The New Indian Express.

While the tourists have been told to carry their nylon tops and other protective gear, life jackets will be provided by the boating managements. 

​As a precautionary measure, the staff at the water sports camp will be checking the temperature of the tourists before they enter the speed boats. Those with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed, he said. 

“People are eager for the boat rides since they resumed after a long time. However, we are constantly reminding the tourists to take all precautions and also monitoring our staff’s health regularly,” Dharmaraju said. However, all the tourist places under VMRDA are yet to open. 

According to sources, the tourist places under VMRDA will be opened after the government issues an order regarding the same. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp