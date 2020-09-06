Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams New Year diaries, calendars to be available on Amazon soon

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Besides India Posts and other courier services, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) diaries and calendars 2021 will be made available to the devotees through Amazon this year, said TTD Joint Executive Officer P Basant Kumar.

During the discussions held with the representatives of Amazon at his chambers in the TTD Administrative Building here on Saturday evening, the JEO emphasised speedy and efficient booking and delivery mechanism as there is always a huge demand for TTD diaries and calendars across India as well as other parts of the world.

Amazon business representatives Abhilash and Sheetal Kumar agreed to present an action plan to facilitate online booking and delivery of diaries and calendars to TTD in a few days. They said to start with, they will cover South India from Bengaluru in the first phase, followed by North India from Delhi in the second phase and overseas in the next phase. TTD FACAO Balaji, CAO Shailendra, Deputy EO Govindarajan and OSD of Printing Ramaraju were also present.

TTD temporarily suspends Sarva Darshan tokens



The issue of TTD’s slotted Sarva Darshan tokens, which was resumed in Tirupati a few days ago, has been temporarily suspended with immediate effect, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 at Tirumala. This will come into force from September 6 onwards.



The slotted Sarva Darshan tokens will not be issued in the counters located at Bhudevi Complex till September-end.