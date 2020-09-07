62-yr-old Antarvedi temple chariot gutted

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: The chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, sparking widespread condemnation and demands for stringent action against those responsible. The police and endowments department have launched investigations.

The 40-ft teak wood chariot built 62 years ago was used for special occasions at the temple, such as the annual Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy’s Kalyana utsavam.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, it was kept in a shed, where it went up in flames and was gutted within half an hour, before the police and fire services personnel arrived. A probe is on to ascertain whether a short circuit or miscreants started the fire.

The 40-ft chariot at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha

Swamy temple in flames early on Sunday

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas termed the incident unfortunate, and appointed Endowments department additional commissioner Ramachandra Mohan as the inquiry officer to conduct a probe. “The endowments department, police and fire services personnel will conduct an inquiry, and those responsible will be punished,” he said, and told officials to reconstruct the chariot.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation and protests by Opposition parties and right-wing organisations. Leaders of the Viswa Hindu Parishad and Jana Sena protested at the temple, demanding the suspension of the temple executive officer (EO) and action against those involved in the incident.

Raising slogans against the government and the temple EO, they demanded an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire. They alleged the CCTV cameras at the temple were not working, and criticised the temple management. They suspected sabotage as the shed where the chariot was kept has no electricity connection.

Collector D Muralidhar Reddy and Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi visited the spot and promised the agitators that an impartial investigation would be conducted and if it was found to be a case of sabotage, the perpetrators would be punished.

Razole Inspector D Durga Sekhar Reddy said one person with a psychological disorder has been taken into custody. The police suspect the fire spread quickly as the chariot was made of teak wood and covered with dry palm leaves. We are also investigating if the fire started from the coal oven near the shed or the paint tins inside, the inspector said, adding that CCTV footage is being examined.

Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said severe action would be taken against those responsible. He told TNIE East Godavari Superintendent of Police Nayeem Asmi and Eluru range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) KV Mohan Rao visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

“We are ascertaining the cause of the fire and investigating all possible angles as there are apprehensions about a conspiracy,” he said, adding that forensic teams have collected important clues from the temple.

Taking a serious view of the mishap, the TDP formed a fact-finding committee with its leaders Nimmakayala Chinnarajappa and Gollapalli Surya Rao. Recalling the attacks and sabotage of temple idols in the State, the TDP said there was an increase in incidents of violence since the YSRC came to power. The two-member fact-finding committee will submit its report to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

BJP State chief Somu Veerraju demanded that the perpetrators be apprehended within three days, and wrote to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asking for a judicial probe into a “series” of such incidents. He said the BJP would launch a stir if attacks on temples continue.

“The chariot has been in service since 1958 and it being charred has caused distress among lakhs of devotees. It is to be ascertained if it was an accident or sabotage. A thorough probe is to be conducted, and if it was done deliberately, the perpetrators have to be arrested within three days. If there is laxity on the part of officials, departmental action should be initiated,” he wrote.

Veerraju recalled that similar incidents, such as the charring of the chariot of Venkateswara Swamy temple in Bitragunta in Nellore, worth `70 lakh. “The government has said those suffering from mental illness were involved. In Pithapuram also, the case of damage to tens of Hindu idols was closed citing the same reason. We demand that the above incidents be probed by a High Court judge,” he said.