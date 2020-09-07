STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Decision to reduce Gandikota dam water level fails to pacify villagers

Even after the announcement of the officials concerned, the villagers did not withdraw their protest and said they would end their agitation only after their demands were met.

Gandikota project evacuees staging a protest at Talla Proddatur in Kondapur mandal of Kadapa district on Sunday I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The protest by people in the submergence village of Talla Proddatur continued on the fourth day on Sunday even as the authorities have announced to maintain the water levels of Gandikota reservoir at 12.50 tmc, under which the village will not be submerged.  

The villagers began their protest against their forceful eviction from their homes as the waters of the reservoir entered the village with the irrigation officials maintaining the water levels at 23 tmc.

The people of the submergence village alleged that only a few of the 199 affected families were given compensation. When the government officials went to the village to pull down their houses two days ago, they staged a protest and prevented the officials from doing so.

They demanded that the government provide facilities such as  CC Roads, drainage facility and others to the R&R colony to be set up for their shifting and also wanted one-year time for them to construct their houses and shift to the new village. 

As the villagers did not relent, Galeru-Nagari Sujala Sravanti superintendent engineer Madhusudhan Reddy announced that only 12.50 tmc of water will be stored and that water from Gandikota will be discharged to river Pennar to bring the Talla Proddatur village out of submergence.

Even after the announcement of the officials concerned, the villagers did not withdraw their protest and said they would end their agitation only after their demands were met.

