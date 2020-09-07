Govt harassing evacuees by not giving R&R package: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has slammed the YSRC government for ‘harassing’ a section of Gandikota project evacuees in Kadapa district by not giving them rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) packages. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Naidu asked the government to explain how the displaced families can vacate their villages without getting the R&R and one-time settlement (OTS) packages.

Over 2,369 families were yet to be given R&R packages in Talla Proddutur village but they were being asked to vacate. The TDP chief said that it would be difficult for the villagers to find a new shelter if they were not given suitable compensation and a resettlement package.

The Leader of the Opposition deplored that lots of problems were cropping up in the implementation of projects because of lack of foresight and strategic planning. Good results can be achieved only when timely action is taken, Due to lack of responsible action, the project evacuees were now facing hardships and misery, Naidu observed.