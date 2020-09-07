STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan to launch YSR Poshana schemes today

Nutritious food for pregnant women, mothers, children from BPL families 

Published: 07th September 2020 03:22 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes aimed at providing nutritious food for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children, on Monday.

While YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus is for supplying nutritious food in 77 tribal areas covering eight ITDAs, 52 ICDS projects and 8,320 Anganwadi centres, the remaining urban and rural areas in plain lands will be covered under the YSR Sampoorna Poshana.

As many as 30,16,000 pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children belonging to BPL families will be benefited from these schemes. To address malnutrition and anaemia among pregnant and lactating mothers and children, aged between six and 72 months, the State government has brought these schemes to provide supplementary nutrition through Anganwadi centres.  

Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus, the government will be spending Rs  1,100 every month on every pregnant and lactating woman, Rs  620 on each child aged six and 36 months, and Rs  553 on each child aged between 36 and 72 months, totalling Rs  307.55 crore per annum on 3,80,000 beneficiaries.

Under YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme, the government aims at spending Rs  850 per month on each pregnant and lactating woman, Rs  412 on each child aged six and 36 months, and Rs  350 on each child aged 36 and 72 months, totalling Rs  1,555.56 crore per annum on 26,36,000 beneficiaries.

It may be mentioned that the former TDP government had spent only Rs  2,761 crore for providing a nutritious diet for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children in a span of five years. However, the YSRC government will be spending Rs  1,900 crore per annum under the twin schemes. 

To monitor the effective implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana, Women Development and Child Welfare department has developed a comprehensive mobile application to assess the service delivery and satisfaction levels of the beneficiaries.

Poshana schemes 

Nutritious food will be provided in 77 tribal areas covering eight ITDAs, 52 ICDS projects and 8,320 Anganwadi centres and the  remaining urban and rural areas will be covered under YSR Sampoorna Poshana

30,16,000 pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children belonging to BPL families will be benefited 

Poshana Plus 
Rs  307.55 cr  per annum on 3,80,000 beneficiaries

Poshana 
Rs  1,555.56 cr per annum on 26,36,000 beneficiaries 

