Krishna, Pennar may get more inflows

As the major reservoirs in Krishna Basin are almost full, the CWC has advised a close watch.

Published: 07th September 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:50 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: According  to the Central Water Commission (CWC), inflows to dams in Krishna and Pennar basins are likely to increase as heavy rainfall is likely in the next two days. As the major reservoirs in Krishna Basin are almost full, the CWC has advised a close watch.

As of 6 pm on Sunday, Srisailam recorded an inflow and outflow of 68,500 cusecs. The officials said the inflow increased over the last two days as water was reaching from Tungabhadra and Bhima tributaries in addition to releases from Almatti and Narayanpur dams. The dam has reached its full reservoir level of 215.81 TMC at 885 feet. However, the trend of inflows is falling. In the Pennar basin, the inflow into Somasila project is rising, the CWC said. 

Nagarjuna Sagar recorded an inflow of 17,000 cusecs and officials are discharging the same amount of water. With 6.15 TMC of flood cushion, the reservoir has 305.92 TMC at 587.7 feet as against the FRL of 312.05 TMC at 590 feet. Prakasam Barrage is receiving 19,000 cusecs and the outflow is 17,000 cusecs. 
In Godavari Basin, the inflow reduced to 2.56 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram. 

