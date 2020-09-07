Meters for agri power connections will ensure transparency: Balineni

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining the need to install meters for agriculture power connections, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said it would let the farmers know the extent of the usage of free power and how much it costs.

The move, besides bringing in transparency in the power subsidy, would prevent the power utilities from transferring their losses to farmers’ subsidy accounts and ensure transparency with regard to power purchases, wastage, and supply losses, the minister said.

He assured the farmers that the government would not impose any restriction on the total number of free connections and added that all existing connections would be continued. The government would also sanction new connections and regularise unauthorised and additional load connections.

“As of now, there is no limit on usage of nine-hour free power and the same will be continued in future also. The government is ready to bear the entire expenditure of Dr YSR free agriculture power scheme. The Discoms will not remove a single authorised connection. The government will take the entire responsibility of farmers in connection with the implementation of the free power scheme,” the minister assured in a statement on Sunday.

In view of the decision to implement the direct benefit transfer of power subsidy in Srikakulam district on a pilot basis this year, and Statewide from April 1, 2021, the minister explained the steps being taken by the government to protect the interests of the beneficiaries. Though the fact remains that the State government has decided to implement the DBT scheme as part of reforms initiated by the Union government, the minister observed, the government has taken all steps to ensure that the farmers need not pay a single paisa from their pockets.

The minister asked the officials to formulate an action plan to clarify the doubts and create awareness among the farmers on the benefits of DBT scheme.