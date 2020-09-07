STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Meters for agri power connections will ensure transparency: Balineni

The minister asked the officials to formulate an action plan to clarify the doubts and create awareness among the farmers on the benefits of DBT scheme. 

Published: 07th September 2020 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Explaining the need to install meters for agriculture power connections,  Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said it would let the farmers know the extent of the usage of free power and how much it costs. 

The move, besides bringing in transparency in the power subsidy, would prevent the power utilities from transferring their losses to farmers’ subsidy accounts and ensure transparency with regard to power purchases, wastage, and supply losses, the minister said.

He assured the farmers that the government would not impose any restriction on the total number of free connections and added that all existing connections would be continued. The government would also sanction new connections and regularise unauthorised and additional load connections.

“As of now, there is no limit on usage of nine-hour free power and the same will be continued in future also. The government is ready to bear the entire expenditure of Dr YSR free agriculture power scheme. The Discoms will not remove a single authorised connection. The government will take the entire responsibility of farmers in connection with the implementation of the free power scheme,” the minister assured in a statement on Sunday.

In view of the decision to implement the direct benefit transfer of power subsidy in Srikakulam district on a pilot basis this year, and Statewide from April 1, 2021, the minister explained the steps being taken by the government to protect the interests of the beneficiaries. Though the fact remains that the State government has decided to implement the DBT scheme as part of reforms initiated by the Union government, the minister observed, the government has taken all steps to ensure that the farmers need not pay a single paisa from their pockets. 

The minister asked the officials to formulate an action plan to clarify the doubts and create awareness among the farmers on the benefits of DBT scheme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp