Nutan Naidu sent to 14-day judicial remand

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Film producer and Big Boss season one (Telugu version) contestant Nutan Naidu, who was arrested at Udupi in tonsuring case and on charge of impersonating a former IAS officer, was brought to Vizag on transit warrant on Saturday night.

After medical tests at KGH, he was produced before the magistrate who sent him to 14-day judicial remand. Nutan Naidu was shifted to Anakapalle sub-jail on Sunday.On August 29, the Pendurthy police arrested Nutan Naidu’s wife Priya Madhuri and six others for allegedly beating, abusing and tonsuring their former employee, at their Sujatha Nagar residence.

During the probe, the police gathered CCTV footage, which showed that on the day of tonsuring, Nutan Naidu had made video calls to his wife Priya on two occasions from Hyderabad and abused and threatened the youth. Nutan Naidu, who allegedly impersonated retired IAS officer PV Ramesh, had reportedly made phone calls to some medical officers, including KGH in-charge Dr PV Sudhakar, and two others and asked them to refer Priya to the hospital on health grounds.

Lodged in Anakapalle sub-jail

Nutan Naidu, who was arrested at Udupi in tonsuring case and on charge of impersonating a former IAS officer, was brought to Vizag on transit warrant on Saturday night. After medical tests at KGH, he was produced before the magistrate who sent him to 14-day remand. Nutan was later shifted to Anakapalle sub-jail on Sunday