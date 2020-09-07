STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

People likely to be allowed to carry only one liquor bottle, not 3  

The officials have reportedly decided to limit the carrying limit of Indian made foreign liquor bottles to one from three at present. 

Published: 07th September 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which recently revised liquor prices to curb the flow of non-duty paid liquor from border States, is now contemplating amending GO 411, which specifies the maximum quantity of liquor an individual may have in his possession at a time without a permit or licence. 

The officials have reportedly decided to limit the carrying limit of Indian made foreign liquor bottles to one from three at present. Earlier, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) submitted a report to the government  stating that high price of liquor in Andhra Pradesh is the root cause of the spurt in its smuggling from border  States — particularly Telangana and Karnataka. It added that because of the high liquor prices, some addicts were consuming sanitiser. Following the report, the State government revised the rate chart, reducing the prices of cheap liquor and beer, and increasing the same for premium brands.

Meanwhile, the AP High Court, while hearing a petition, directed the State government to permit people coming from other States to bring liquor within the permissible limits — as per GO 411 issued on September 24, 2019. Officials said that the tipplers may take advantage of the verdict at the risk of causing loss to the State’s revenue, besides diluting the spirit of the phased  prohibition plan.

As the HC has directed the State government to implement the GO (441), there would be no issue in amending it, they maintained.Commenting on the same, an official told TNIE: “The order permitting people coming from other States to bring three liquor bottles will soon be amended. The intention of the State government is to discourage tipplers. But as many districts share borders with other States, there are possibilities of many individuals bringing in three IMFL bottles as permitted by the government through the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp