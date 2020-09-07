SEC complains police over fake news

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after false news was circulated on various social media platforms stating that the State Election Commission released the notification for the local body elections, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police on Sunday.

In the complaint filed with the cybercrime police, the SEC expressed anger over the publication of false news by news portals and asked the officials to take serious action against those who circulated the fake and unverified news.

The commission officials confirmed that they have not issued any fresh notification or schedule for the local body elections. The officials also said that fake news has created confusion among the general public and stakeholders in the electoral process.

When contacted, cybercrime Inspector K Shivaji said that they were tracking the origin of the news and message which was circulated on social media platforms. He also said the message was first circulated on WhatsApp and then appeared on news websites.

“The message first appeared on WhatsApp in the name of SEC Ramesh Kumar. We are tracing the original sender,” Shivaji said.