Tirumala Tirupati receives Rs 1 crore in hundi in one day after reopening

By ANI

TIRUMALA: For the first time after lockdown was lifted, Tirumala Lord Balaji temple received hundi income of Rs 1.02 crores in a day on Saturday, said Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD).

The devotees here were earlier restricted from visiting the temple amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, the temple has reopened for the pilgrims on June 11.

After reopening, the hundi income crossed Rs 1 crore for the first time in one day. As many as 13,486 devotees visited the temple on Saturday and their offerings were counted on Sunday, TTD stated in a release on Sunday.