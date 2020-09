TTD chief, EO call on Visakha Seer at Rishikesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman YV Subba Reddy, along with Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, met Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham pontiff Swaroopanandendra Saraswati at Rishikesh on Sunday. The pontiff is in Rishikesh as part of his ‘Chaturmasya Deeksha’.

They presented Srivari ‘Sesha Vastram’ and Tirumala Laddu prasadam to Swaroopanandendra Saraswati. The Seer held discussions with them regarding various religious activities taken up by the TTD. The Seer advised the TTD Chairman to consult religious heads before taking any major decision pertaining to Tirumala temple matters.