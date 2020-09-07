Visakhapatnam district's COVID-19 tally breaches 41,000-mark

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district recorded more recoveries than fresh cases though it breached the 41,000-mark in COVID-19 tally on Sunday. As many as 573 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 41,517.

Five persons died in the 24 hours and the COVID toll rose to 289. As many as 694 people were discharged from various COVID hospitals in the district. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 5,987, while total recoveries stood at 35,241, said Dr PV Sudhakar, COVID-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, in a statement here on Sunday.

As many as 192 containment clusters have been denotified in the district so far. There are 721 containment clusters, including 60 very active, 45 active and 616 dormant. In Paderu division, seven corona cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total count in the Agency to 961. There are 329 active cases, while 632 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. In Paderu, 6,353 COVID tests have been conducted till now.

818 new cases in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM/ VIZIANAGARAM: Srikakulam recorded 818 new cases on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 count to 28,529. As many as 844 patients were discharged from COVID hospitals. A total of 3,07,804 samples have been collected in the district so far.

At present, the number of active cases in the district is 7,465. Vizianagaram recorded 593 new cases, pushing the tally to 24,006. In all, 507 COVID-19 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 14,779. There are 9,078 active cases in the district, while COVID toll stood at 149.