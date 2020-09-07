STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam district's COVID-19 tally breaches 41,000-mark

As many as 694 people were discharged from various COVID hospitals in the district.

Published: 07th September 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

A tuberculosis patient being tested for Covid-19 in Tirupati.

A tuberculosis patient being tested for COVID-19 in Tirupati. (File photo| Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district recorded more recoveries than fresh cases though it breached the 41,000-mark in COVID-19 tally on Sunday. As many as 573 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 41,517.

Five persons died in the 24 hours and the COVID toll rose to 289. As many as 694  people were discharged from various COVID hospitals in the district. At present, the number of active cases in the district is 5,987, while total recoveries stood at 35,241, said Dr PV Sudhakar, COVID-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, in a statement here on Sunday.

As many as 192 containment clusters have been denotified in the district so far. There are 721 containment clusters, including 60 very active, 45 active and 616 dormant. In Paderu division, seven corona cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total count in the Agency to 961. There are 329 active cases, while 632 people were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. In Paderu, 6,353 COVID tests have been conducted till now.

818 new cases in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM/ VIZIANAGARAM: Srikakulam recorded 818 new cases on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 count to 28,529. As many as 844 patients were discharged from COVID hospitals. A total of 3,07,804 samples have been collected in the district so far.

At present, the number of active cases in the district is 7,465. Vizianagaram recorded 593 new cases, pushing the tally to 24,006. In all, 507 COVID-19 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 14,779. There are 9,078 active cases in the district, while COVID toll stood at 149.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Visakhapatnam district COVID
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp