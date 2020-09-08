Andhra Pradesh bridging digital divide between urban and rural areas: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 is a progressive and future-oriented initiative and offers equitable access to higher education by bridging the gap between current and desirable learning outcomes, said Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan. He added the state government is planning to establish a state-level research board to promote multi-disciplinary and multi-institutional research with links to industry as well as national and international funding institutions, in tune with the policy.

Governor Harichandan participated in an all-governors’ video conference held with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Speaking during the meet to discuss the ‘role of the National Education Policy-2020 in transforming higher education’ from the Raj Bhavan, he said: “The state is developing a learning management system to promote blended learning...by setting up e-learning communities to bridge the digital divide between urban, rural and remote areas.”

Delivering the inaugural address, President Ram Nath Kovind said the success of the NEP will depend on the joint and coordinated action of both the Centre and states.Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed that the NEP-2020 will be helpful in fulfilling the aspirations of youngsters, and that works on the policy, for which suggestion from two lakh people have been taken, began five years ago.

The conference organised by the Ministry of Education was also attended by Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre, Dr K Kasturirangan, Chairman, committee for draft NEP, Governors and Lt. Governors, and education ministers of all states and UTs. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and Special Secretary MM Nayak also took part.