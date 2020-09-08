By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday formed an expert committee to recommend whether the proposal to set up a private university is appropriate and the sponsoring body is competent enough to set up and manage the university. The five-member committee will submit its recommendations within 60 days. The committee was formed under Sections 2 (10) and 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2016.

The committee comprises Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairperson K Hemachandra Reddy, who has been appointed as the academic administrator, Chartered Accountant Dr D Harishchandra Rama, RGUKT Chancellor Dr KC Reddy, IIT Tirupati Director Dr KN Satyanarayana India Tyfone Inc Communications Development President and COO Prabhakar Tadepalli. It can also invite top universities with an objective to make AP a knowledge hub.

Responsibilities of committee

To conduct a study on need of private varsities and notify such localities for inviting applications for establishment of private varsities

To prescribe norms on the requirement of instructional and infrastructural facilities required for private universities

To prescribe the requirement of financial resources and endowment fund to be deposited

To seek the views of APSCHE and APHERMC on the proposals