STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government forms committee to set up private universities

The committee was formed under Sections 2 (10) and 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2016.

Published: 08th September 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Monday formed an expert committee to recommend whether the proposal to set up a private university is appropriate and the sponsoring body is competent enough to set up and manage the university. The five-member committee will submit its recommendations within 60 days. The committee was formed under Sections 2 (10) and 8 of the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2016.

The committee comprises Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) chairperson K Hemachandra Reddy, who has been appointed as the academic administrator, Chartered Accountant Dr D Harishchandra Rama, RGUKT Chancellor Dr KC Reddy, IIT Tirupati Director Dr KN Satyanarayana India Tyfone Inc Communications Development President and COO Prabhakar Tadepalli. It can also invite top universities with an objective to make AP a knowledge hub.

Responsibilities of committee

To  conduct  a  study  on need of  private varsities  and  notify  such  localities  for  inviting applications for establishment of private varsities
To   prescribe   norms   on   the   requirement   of   instructional   and   infrastructural  facilities  required  for  private universities
To  prescribe  the  requirement  of  financial  resources  and  endowment  fund to be deposited
To seek the views of APSCHE and APHERMC on the proposals

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh private universities
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp