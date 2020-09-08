STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC gives interim stay on CID inquiry into SEC letter to MHA 

Ramesh Kumar and SEC Assistant Secretary K Samba Murthy filed petitions in the HC seeking court’s intervention to stop the CID probe.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday asked the Crime Investigation Department (CID) not to proceed further into the case it filed based on a complaint by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy stating that the letter written by the State Election Commissioner (SEC) to the Ministry of Home Affairs could have been forged, till September 14. The CID registered a case to look into the YSRC MP’s complaint alleging that the letter SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar dashed off to the Ministry of Home Affairs soon after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on March 18 upholding the SEC’s decision to postpone elections to local bodies could have been forged. 

Ramesh Kumar and SEC Assistant Secretary K Samba Murthy filed petitions in the HC seeking court’s intervention to stop the CID probe.When the petitions came up for hearing before High Court Judge D Ramesh on Monday, senior counsel DV Sitarama Murthy representing the SEC said with the CID probe, the State government is interfering in the functioning of the SEC. 

He sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the registering of case by the CID and wanted the court to direct the CID to return all the material seized from the SEC office.Senior advocate S Ashwini Kumar, appearing on behalf of SEC assistant secretary Murthy, said the CID registered the case only to harass the SEC employees. He told the court that the police harassed Murthy in the name of investigation. The government pleader sought time to file a counter and pleaded the court not to give any interim order till then.

Justice Ramesh asked the government pleader to file a counter with the details of the progress of the case, the details of the petitioner and why the case was registered. Adjourning the case to September 14, the court issued an interim order directing the CID not to go ahead with the probe till September 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy SEC Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp