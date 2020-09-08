STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTV cameras to be set up in all temple chariot sheds in Andhra Pradesh

Two Antarvedi temple staff suspended, EO transferred: Minister

Published: 08th September 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:08 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A day after Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said the State government has decided to install CCTV cameras in all temple chariot sheds across the State to avoid recurrence of such mishaps. Teams will be formed to monitor the footage regularly for any suspicious activities.   In the wake of the incident, the government has suspended two Antarvedi temple staff and transferred the temple executive officer, the minister said, addressing the media on Monday. 

Srinivasa Rao said the accused will not be spared and assured that a new chariot will be readied by February next for the temple’s annual festival. A departmental probe has been initiated to find the reasons behind the chariot fire, he said. The forensic department officials have collected certain clues from the spot. “The YSRC government respects public sentiments and is committed to protect temples. The TDP leaders are creating a scare among the public by posting fake posts on social media. Instead of seeing the mishap as an accident, they are trying to gain publicity. Strict action would be taken against those who create tension by posting unverified posts on social media,” the minister warned. 

Reminding that TDP chief N Chandrababau Naidu demolished around 40 temples in the name of development works during Krishna Pushkarams, the minister reiterated that the YSRC government will construct all the temples soon. “As part of financial aid to priests working in temples, we will pay a fixed amount as salary under Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme,” Velampalli said. 

Probe initiated
The forensic department officials have collected certain clues from the spot

