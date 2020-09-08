STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Complaint filed against four for duping Nellore devotee of Rs 1.44 crore

He said they suspect the involvement of Mahu, Sekhar and Srinu. Srinivasa Rao said action should be taken against the four accused.

Published: 08th September 2020 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam official on Monday filed a complaint with Gopalapatnam police against four persons for duping a Nellore woman devotee of Rs 1.44 crore. In the complaint, Assistant Executive Officer Y Srinivasa Rao said outsourcing employee and computer operator B Sekhar and B Madhu and Yadla Srinu, both working in Andhra Bank on the temple premises, in collusion with Kona Hymavathi, Sekhar’s sister, floated fake receipt books and forged the signature of the temple EO. 

He said M Sravani from Nellore had sent a mail to the devasthanam informing that she gave money to Hymavathi to procure gold from the temple in an auction. Sravani sent attached copies of the tax invoice and cash bills in the mail. As per the bills, she wanted to buy the temple’s gold biscuits and ornaments.
During scrutiny, however, the cash bill and invoice were found to be fake and signature of the EO was forged. Though the transactions between Sravani and Hymavathi were personal in nature, the fake bills produced have impacted the image of the temple. He said they suspect the involvement of Mahu, Sekhar and Srinu. Srinivasa Rao said action should be taken against the four accused.

Meanwhile Sravani, who was cheated by Hymavathi, filed a complaint with the Sullurpeta police stating that Hymavathi duped her of Rs1.44 crore, which she paid online, since she promised to procure gold biscuits and ornaments of the temple for her. However, Hymavathi neither gave gold nor returned her money, Sravani said, in her complaint. The Sullurpeta police have filed a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

Regional Joint Commissioner Azad, who rounded off his two-day inquiry into the alleged duping of a devotee of Rs 1.44 crore worth gold biscuits of Simhachalam temple with forged invoices, said he will submit his report to the State government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Andhra Pradesh Nellore woman devote
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp