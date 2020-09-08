Complaint filed against four for duping Nellore devotee of Rs 1.44 crore

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam official on Monday filed a complaint with Gopalapatnam police against four persons for duping a Nellore woman devotee of Rs 1.44 crore. In the complaint, Assistant Executive Officer Y Srinivasa Rao said outsourcing employee and computer operator B Sekhar and B Madhu and Yadla Srinu, both working in Andhra Bank on the temple premises, in collusion with Kona Hymavathi, Sekhar’s sister, floated fake receipt books and forged the signature of the temple EO.

He said M Sravani from Nellore had sent a mail to the devasthanam informing that she gave money to Hymavathi to procure gold from the temple in an auction. Sravani sent attached copies of the tax invoice and cash bills in the mail. As per the bills, she wanted to buy the temple’s gold biscuits and ornaments.

During scrutiny, however, the cash bill and invoice were found to be fake and signature of the EO was forged. Though the transactions between Sravani and Hymavathi were personal in nature, the fake bills produced have impacted the image of the temple. He said they suspect the involvement of Mahu, Sekhar and Srinu. Srinivasa Rao said action should be taken against the four accused.

Meanwhile Sravani, who was cheated by Hymavathi, filed a complaint with the Sullurpeta police stating that Hymavathi duped her of Rs1.44 crore, which she paid online, since she promised to procure gold biscuits and ornaments of the temple for her. However, Hymavathi neither gave gold nor returned her money, Sravani said, in her complaint. The Sullurpeta police have filed a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC.

Regional Joint Commissioner Azad, who rounded off his two-day inquiry into the alleged duping of a devotee of Rs 1.44 crore worth gold biscuits of Simhachalam temple with forged invoices, said he will submit his report to the State government.