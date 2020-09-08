Five held for duping man, Rs 12.5 lakh recovered in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city police on Monday arrested five persons for duping a man of Rs 20 lakh recently near the cricket stadium in PM Palem. The police recovered Rs 12.5 lakh from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Attada Seetharam alias Chandrasekhar Reddy, a real estate broker from West Bengal, Ambati Santhosh, a real estate broker from Vizag, G Muthyala Naidu, working as a PET in a local private college, K Shiva Durga Rao, a driver and a resident of Guntur and P Gnaneswar Rao from Vizag. DCP (Crime) Suresh Babu said that they duped one P Koteswara Rao by promising to provide gold at a low price and escaped with `20 lakh on August 17.