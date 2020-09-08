STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Forensic audit making TDP leaders jittery’

 Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board and MANSAS chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju on Monday tweeted that a forensic audit began at the temple. 

Published: 08th September 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple board chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju arrives at the temple. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board and MANSAS chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju on Monday tweeted that a forensic audit began at the temple. 
Criticising TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu for his remarks against her, she said, “The TDP leaders are now fearing that their misdeeds will be exposed following the audit.” She asked Ayyanna whether the TDP leaders and their sympathisers had encroached the temple lands? 

In the tweet, she said when they did not do anything wrong why should the TDP leaders fear the forensic audit.She questioned Ayyanna why the temple expenditure accounts were not properly maintained. She said when your leader was the chairman, valuable articles went missing.

Sanchaita said former trust board chairperson Ashok Gajapathi Raju did not vacate the chairperson’s bungalow at Simhachalam foothill till now and bills of the bungalow are still being sent to the temple. Since Ashok’s mother had stayed in the bungalow, she didn’t want to raise the issue as the home was full of his mother’s memories, Sanchaita tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy MANSASS TDP
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp