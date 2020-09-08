‘Forensic audit making TDP leaders jittery’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board and MANSAS chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju on Monday tweeted that a forensic audit began at the temple.

Criticising TDP leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu for his remarks against her, she said, “The TDP leaders are now fearing that their misdeeds will be exposed following the audit.” She asked Ayyanna whether the TDP leaders and their sympathisers had encroached the temple lands?

In the tweet, she said when they did not do anything wrong why should the TDP leaders fear the forensic audit.She questioned Ayyanna why the temple expenditure accounts were not properly maintained. She said when your leader was the chairman, valuable articles went missing.

Sanchaita said former trust board chairperson Ashok Gajapathi Raju did not vacate the chairperson’s bungalow at Simhachalam foothill till now and bills of the bungalow are still being sent to the temple. Since Ashok’s mother had stayed in the bungalow, she didn’t want to raise the issue as the home was full of his mother’s memories, Sanchaita tweeted.