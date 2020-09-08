Online classes will begin from September 21: Andhra University VC PVGD Prasada Reddy

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: All post-graduate and engineering colleges should be prepared for online classes as they are set to begin from September 21, Andhra University vice-chancellor PVGD Prasada Reddy said here on Monday. Speaking at a meeting with principals, he said the university will extend all form of support to the colleges for the virtual classes, and that the examinations can be held from this month-end. “The colleges should suggest convenient dates for holding exams. Principals should hold meetings in this regard with heads of departments and wardens,” Prasada Reddy observed.

Thermal scanners should be set up at exam centres and special rooms should be earmarked for students with mild symptoms of the coronavirus. In-charge registrar GV Ravindra Babu, examination officials and others were present. The university vice chancellor participated in a webinar on the ‘role of NEP-2020 in transforming higher education’, which was addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind.