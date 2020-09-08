Two more Andhra Pradesh hospitals to have oxygen supply system

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: After installing a central oxygen supply system at Tekkali district hospital a few days ago, Srikakulam administration said the equipment will also be set up at area hospitals in Rajam and Palakonda. Nearly half of the hospitals’ bed strength have been allotted for Covid patients as the spike in infections continued. One of the reasons why the mentioned institutions were asked to treat coronavirus cases was because of the presence of designated hospitals in Srikakulam town.

The hospital in Tekkali has 50 beds that support the oxygen facility, while 30 beds have been allotted for Covid treatment in Palakonda and Rajam, said district coordinator for hospital services Dr B Surya Rao.

“We have started oxygen supply for Covid patients in Tekkalli district hospital. Works at Palakonda area hospital will be completed in a day or two, after which we will start the installation of the supply system in Palam,” he added.