Unlock 4: Schools, public places to stay shut till September 30

By Express News Service

As part of the ‘Unlock 4.0’, all activities, except some, outside containment zones have been given a green light

1. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed till September 30. However, the following will be permitted

a. Online classes/distance learning

b. States/UTs may permit up to 50% of teaching/non-teaching staff to be called to schools for online classes/tele-counselling from Sept 21. SOPs will be issued by the Union Health Ministry

c. Students of classes 9 to 12 seeking guidance from their teachers may be permitted to go to schools outside containment zones from September 21. This will be subject to a written consent of parents/guardians

d. Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, ITIs, short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of Union or State govts

e. Higher education institutions may open for research scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/experimental works. Permission will be granted by the Department of Higher Education in consultation with the MHA, based on the assessment of situation

2. Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations to be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21. However, marriage-related gatherings--with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/ last rites related gatherings with number of attendees not exceeding 20 will be allowed till September 20, after which the ceiling of 100 persons will apply

3. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will stay shut. However, open air theatres will be permitted to open from September 21

4. No restriction on interstate/intrastate movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/e-permit will be required. Movement by passenger trains or domestic flights or Vande Bharat and Air Transport Bubble flights; and sign-on and sign-off of Indian seafarers will be regulated as per SOPs issued

5. Persons above 65 years of age, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are advised to stay home