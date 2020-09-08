STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unlock 4: Schools, public places to stay shut till September 30

As part of the ‘Unlock 4.0’, all activities, except some, outside containment zones have been given a green light

By Express News Service

1. Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed till September 30. However,  the following will be permitted

a. Online classes/distance learning 

b. States/UTs may permit up to 50% of teaching/non-teaching staff to be called to schools  for online classes/tele-counselling from Sept 21. SOPs will be issued by the Union Health Ministry

c. Students of classes 9 to 12 seeking guidance from their teachers may be permitted to go to schools outside containment zones from September 21. This will be subject to a written consent of parents/guardians

d. Skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, ITIs, short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of Union or State govts

e. Higher education institutions may open for research scholars and  post-graduate  students    of    technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/experimental  works. Permission will be granted by the Department of Higher Education in consultation with the MHA, based  on the assessment of situation

2. Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations to be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21. However,  marriage-related  gatherings--with number of guests not exceeding 50 and funeral/  last rites  related  gatherings with number of attendees not exceeding 20 will be allowed till  September 20,  after  which  the  ceiling  of  100  persons will apply 

3. Cinema  halls,  swimming  pools,  entertainment  parks,  theatres  and  similar  places  will  stay shut. However, open air theatres will be permitted to open from September 21  

4. No restriction on interstate/intrastate movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/e-permit will be required. Movement by passenger trains or domestic flights or Vande Bharat and Air  Transport Bubble flights; and  sign-on and sign-off of Indian  seafarers will be regulated as per SOPs issued

5. Persons  above  65  years  of  age,  those  with  comorbidities,  pregnant  women  and  children below the age of 10 are advised to stay home

