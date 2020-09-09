1.5 lakh to take Secretariat exams in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Around 1.5 lakh candidates will be vying for more than 1,450 posts in village/ward secretariats in Visakhapatnam district. Three IAS officials will supervise the arrangements for the examination from September 20. Fourteen exams will be held in a week.Barring 1,452 posts, all other posts have been filled during the first phase of recruitment held between January 11 and February 7. The government has now issued a notification for the second phase of recruitment to fill the vacant posts.

