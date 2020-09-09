Andhra Pradesh conducts 70,993 tests in a day, records over 10,000 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The surge in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continued as over 10,000 were added afresh on Tuesday. Daily recoveries, however, were more than new cases, keeping active cases below one lakh.

According to the latest media bulletin by the State Command Control Room, 70,993 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, out of which 10,601 returned positive, and the daily spike in five districts was more than 1,000.

Prakasam district reported a new high of 1,457 infections in the span of 24 hours breaking East Godavari’s record, which saw a surge of 1,426 cases, followed by 1,178 in Chittoor and 1,122 in West Godavari.

The tallies in Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts went past 30,000 and 25,000, respectively. The recoveries, too, were on the higher side: with 11,691 persons getting cured and discharged from hospitals, the overall recoveries shot up to 4.15 lakh even as the active cases stood at 96,769. Prakasam district has the most number of active cases with 14,570 patients still undergoing treatment while West Godavari district has the lowest (2,482).

Meanwhile, 73 more patients succumbed to the disease taking the total number of Covid deaths to 4,560.

Ten more patients died in Guntur, followed by eight each in Anantapur and Chittoor, seven each in Kadapa and Prakasam, six each in Nellore and Visakhapatnam, five each in West Godavari, Krishna and East Godavari, three in Srikakulam, two in Kurnool and one in Vizianagaram.

With the fresh casualties, the Covid toll in Kurnool district crossed 400. Chittoor has reported most number of deaths (489), followed by 438 in Guntur and 435 in East Godavari.