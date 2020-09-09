Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves order on petition filed by ABV

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Tuesday reserved its orders on the petition filed by senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao seeking court directives to the government not to arrest him in the case related to alleged irregularities in the purchase of security equipment during his tenure as the intelligence chief in the previous government.

Venkateswara Rao was earlier suspended by the government alleging irregularities in the purchase of security equipment. The same was revoked by the High Court later.

Arguing on behalf of Venkateswara Rao, senior advocate B Adinarayana Rao informed the court that the High Court had revoked the suspension of the IPS officer earlier. Advocate General S Sriram said the probe into the case has not yet started. After hearing both the sides, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy reserved the orders.