CM tells collectors, JCs to visit village secretariats in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Entrusting the responsibility of smooth functioning of village secretariats to the district collectors and joint collectors, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed them to visit the village and ward secretariats once a week.

“The district collectors shall visit village/ward secretariats twice a week and Joint collectors four times a week. HODs and secretaries should also visit village/ward secretariats twice a month and this activity will be monitored from the Chief Minister’s Office,’’ he said during the Spandana video conference with district collectors and superintendents of police.

The joint collectors should monitor the village volunteer system and fill the vacant volunteer posts. The district collectors and JCs should monitor and ensure time-bound implementation of the welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said biometric attendance system is being implemented in village/ward secretariats. Attendance should be taken for village volunteers in the Secretariats for at least three days a week and they can present in Secretariats as per their convenience.

Examinations for 16,208 vacant posts in village/ward secretariats will be conducted on September 25 and 26 and 2,228 centres will be arranged for the same. On MGNREGS works, Jagan said the State has received additional 4.25 crore person days and there is a chance of `4,000 crore material component.

The officials were told to focus on completing the Nadu Nedu programme in schools by September 30. Though initially only nine works were included under Nadu-Nedu scheme, now work of construction kitchen sheds was also included.

The works should be completed by the month-end as schools are likely to be reopened on October 5, the Chief Minister said.

Pattas to be distributed to tribals on October 2

The Chief Minister said the distribution of RoFR pattas to the tribals in 35 scheduled zones would take place on October 2, the Gandhi Jayanti. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete identifying boundaries, marking stones, taking photograph of beneficiaries standing in their allotted sites, record the details and upload the details on the website and ROFR database.