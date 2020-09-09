STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM tells collectors, JCs to visit village secretariats in Andhra Pradesh

The works should be completed by the month-end as schools are likely to be reopened on October 5, the Chief Minister said. 

Published: 09th September 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Entrusting the responsibility of smooth functioning of village secretariats to the district collectors and joint collectors, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed them to visit the village and ward secretariats once a week. 

“The district collectors shall visit village/ward secretariats twice a week and Joint collectors four times a week. HODs and secretaries should also visit village/ward secretariats twice a month and this activity will be monitored from the Chief Minister’s Office,’’ he said during the Spandana video conference with district collectors and superintendents of police. 

The joint collectors should monitor the village volunteer system and fill the vacant volunteer posts. The district collectors and JCs should monitor and ensure time-bound implementation of the welfare schemes. 

The Chief Minister said biometric attendance system is being implemented in village/ward secretariats. Attendance should be taken for village volunteers in the Secretariats for at least three days a week and they can present in Secretariats as per their convenience. 

Examinations for 16,208 vacant posts in village/ward secretariats will be conducted on September 25 and 26 and 2,228 centres will be arranged for the same. On MGNREGS works, Jagan said the State has received additional 4.25 crore person days and there is a chance of `4,000 crore material component. 
The officials were told to focus on completing the Nadu Nedu programme in schools by September 30. Though initially only nine works were included under Nadu-Nedu scheme, now work of construction kitchen sheds was also included. 

The works should be completed by the month-end as schools are likely to be reopened on October 5, the Chief Minister said. 

Pattas to be distributed to tribals on October 2 
The Chief Minister said the distribution of RoFR pattas to the tribals in 35 scheduled zones would take place on October 2, the Gandhi Jayanti. The Chief Minister directed officials to complete identifying boundaries, marking stones, taking photograph of beneficiaries standing in their allotted sites, record the details and upload the details on the website  and ROFR database.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy village secretariats collectors
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Actress Rhea Chakraborty. (Photo | PTI)
Rhea Chakraborty arrested in drugs case, FIR filed against SSR's sisters, doc
Image for representational purpose (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
India's coronavirus cases per million among lowest in the world, says Govt
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp