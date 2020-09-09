STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 tests in all Andhra Pradesh government hospitals soon

Truenat and RTPCR tests results should be done within 24 hours of sample collection and in rapid tests, the results should be given within 30 minutes. 

Published: 09th September 2020 09:59 AM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stressing the need for conducting more number of COVID-19 confirmatory tests, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to ensure that the COVID-19 tests are available at all government hospitals right from Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to district hospitals. The Chief Minister reiterated that “we have to live with COVID-19” and instructed the officials to be vigilant and take timely action.

During a video conference with district collectors and Superintendents of Police as part of the Spandana programme on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that efforts should be made on creating awareness among the public on COVID tests. “There should not be any individual without having the knowledge of what to do and where to go, in case he/she contracts the virus,’’ Jagan asserted.He directed the officials to make best use of 104 call centre in creating awareness and directed the district collectors to monitor the calls handled by the helpline and make mock calls. 

The district collectors should ensure that there is no delay in test results. Truenat and RTPCR tests results should be done within 24 hours of sample collection and in rapid tests, the results should be given within 30 minutes. He also directed the officials to strictly place the primary and secondary contacts of the positive cases under home quarantine. Provide a medical kit with all the required medicines for those in home isolation, he said and told the Joint Collectors to monitor the supply of the kits. Officials should also monitor and ensure that any affected patient is provided with a bed within 30 minutes of arrival at the hospital.

Stating that there are 224 Covid hospitals in the State, Jagan asked officials to set up help desks in these hospitals and also ensure quality food, sanitation and basic facilities are available there. “The Collectors and Joint Collectors should also monitor the functioning of help desks,’’ the Chief Minister said.

The officials were directed to expedite the recruitment process of medical professionals exclusively for COVID duty. So far, the State government has taken a decision to recruit about 17,000 additional medical staff for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Besides these, the government took a decision to recruit 11,000 trainee nurses. “The recruitment of these 28,000-odd medical staff on a temporary basis should be done at the earliest,’’ Jagan said.

The officials said 16 new teaching hospitals will be established and the tender process will commence from next month. So far, there are 11 teaching hospitals across the State, and with the new ones, a total of 27 teaching hospitals will be available across the State. The officials were also asked to expedite the process of identifying land for Urban Health Clinics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
